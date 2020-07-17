New law needed to end child domestic labour

Rawalpindi:With incidents of torturing and even killing child domestic workers surfacing time and again a new set of laws is needed to end this kind of ‘slavery’ from the society.

The details of few incidents in which the child domestic workers were brutally tortured revealed that the parents handed over custody of these unlucky children to the owners for a specific period in return for desired money.

The investigation into the murder of 8-year-old Zohra Shah, a child domestic worker, revealed that her father had made a deal, for a sum of Rs50,000, with Hassan Siddique for Zohra to babysit their one-year-old infant, and was to get accommodation, food and clothing in return.

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and wrote that her ministry had been in touch with the police and was proposing reforms to domestic labor laws.