Controlling population growth rate govt’s priority, says minister

Lahore:The Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Centre (MSNC), Punjab Planning and Development Board,in collaboration with an NGO hosted the World Population Day 2020.

The day focused on the one hand to raise awareness on how to safeguard the health and rights of women and girls now amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and on the other hand to accelerate an innovative and integrated approach towards addressing challenges of growth of the population in Punjab.

Key stakeholders like Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Ali Bahadur Qazi, Population Welfare Department secretary, Sohail Saqlain, executive director, MSNC, P&D Board, representatives of Health Department, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, Women Development Department, Social Protection Authority, PFA, Information and Culture Department, PPIF, Planning Commission, development partners including UNFPA, UNICEF, DFID, SUN, NI, WHO as well as NGOs, including Marie Stopes Society, Rahnuma-Family Planning Association of Pakistan (FPAP), Shirkatgah, participated in the discussion.

Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar said, “The population of Punjab is growing at the rate of 2.13 per cent. At present Punjab’s population is 110 million. If the current trend continues, the population of Punjab will increase to 121 million in the next 3 years, and it is anticipated to double by 2047.” Containing population growth is a top priority of the Punjab government, the minister said. The relevant ministries and departments ever since they came to office have been endlessly engaged in efforts to address the issue. He stated, “Establishment of the Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Centre (MSNC) at P&D Board is to integrate population planning. MSNC will lead the path the department needs to take – through a multi-sectoral approach and international best practices.”

Dr Sohail Saqlain said, “We foresee setting up the regional centres for nutrition in central and north Punjab similar to the one already established in South Punjab. Our long-term vision is to take the MSNC from development mode to non-development by establishing a directorate of nutrition under P&D Board, first of its kind in Pakistan.”

Population Welfare Department Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi said, “As responsible and committed citizens we all must work together to meet the rising population challenges.”