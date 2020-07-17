APNS condoles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hameed Haroon, President, Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, on behalf of the office-bearers and members of the Society, have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Choudhary Asghar Ali Jatt Publisher/Chief Editor of Daily Masafat Lahore. The APNS office-bearers expressed their condolences and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.