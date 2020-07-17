close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
July 17, 2020

APNS condoles

Lahore

Hameed Haroon, President, Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, on behalf of the office-bearers and members of the Society, have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Choudhary Asghar Ali Jatt Publisher/Chief Editor of Daily Masafat Lahore. The APNS office-bearers expressed their condolences and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.

