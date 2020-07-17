Doctors on frontline in battle against pandemic

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday visited the residence of late Nishter Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Mustafa Kamal Pasha in Multan.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Usman Younis, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Silwat Saeed and Additional Secretary Omer Farooq accompanied the minister.

The minister condoled with the family of late professor and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. The minister then took a round of Nishter Medical University.

She visited the Surgical Ward and inquired from the patients. Dr Masood Hiraj from the Pakistan Medical Association donated a Nasal Cannula machine to the minister on the occasion.

She thanked Dr Masood Hiraj for the donation. She said Professor Mustafa Kamal Pasha was a committed, dedicated and honest person. The minister appreciated the administration for providing necessary facilities to Corona patients in the surgical ward. Dr Yasmin Rashid said doctors are on the frontline in battle against Corona pandemic.