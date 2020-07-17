Governor Sarwar assures businessmen of resolving issues

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar assured the business community of resolving their all issues as the government was working on a comprehensive plan to address their grievances.

The governor gave the assurance to a delegation of businessmen led by the Regional Chairman Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Dr Muhammad Arshad here at Governor House here on Thursday. The delegation apprises him about the issues of business community.

Besides the regional chairman, the delegation included FPCCI vice president Juma Khan, LCCI former president Muhammad Ali Mian, Chaghi Chamber president Mir Akbar Mangal, Quetta chamber former president Dr Irshad, Sher Baz Khan, Syed Taimoor, Malik Ishaq and several other members of the FPCCI.

The governor said the government was concerned at businessmen’s troubles due to hike in cost of doing business. He said the government is engaged with the business community on all trade-related matters through consultation. He appreciated the FPCCI for helping the unprivileged people of society during the difficult time in wake of coronavirus.

Ch Sarwar said that the government had announced the biggest relief package in the history of the country which would help the poor. The governor added that the government announced relaxation for the construction industry, which will boost the economy.

Dr Arshad on this occasion asked the government to extend permission to the business community to run their businesses 24/7 before Eidul Azha, as the restriction of timing and days also create hurdles in implementation of the government SOPs in their true spirit. He said Eidul Azha was an important event for the business community when business liabilities are paid off along with benefits to hundreds of thousands of people attached to different operations of the economic activities; hence, all economic areas should be functioning smoothly without any restriction on any sector of trade and industry.

He appreciated the reopening of two more border crossings with Afghanistan to boost trade between the neighbours, calling for opening trade routes with Iran too on permanent basis. It is a good step that the government last month reopened Turkham, Chaman, and Ghulam Khan Border crossings after they were closed in March due to coronavirus pandemic. The opening of borders with Iran and Afghanistan on permanent basis will help realise shared goal of optimum trade, connectivity and people to people facilitation between the two countries, he added. He said opening of land routes with the neighbouring countries can enhance revenue generations and economic growth by at least 40 percent.