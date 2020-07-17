State land worth Rs40m retrieved in operation

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore-B Region launched an operation under Regional Director Wasim Hamid Sandhu against land-grabbers in Kasur.

According to details, the ACE officials carried out an operation against the land-grabbers in Moza Bugree, District Kasur and retrieved 209kanal land of Auqaf Department adjacent to Khanqah Sidiquee Shah, near Kasur city. ACE Lahore regional director Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that the ACE was taking action against land-grabbers without any discrimination.

On the directions of Anti-Corruption Establishment DG Muhammad Gohar Nafees, a grand operation against land-grabbers had been launched all over the province. Accidents: Six persons died and 820 injured in different accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 723 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 486 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals and 334 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Body found: The body of a 45-year-old unidentified man has been recovered from Ichhra on Thursday. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. A police team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue. Initial investigations suggested that the victim was drug addict and might have died due to excessive use of drugs.

Robbers arrested: Sabzazar investigations police arrested members of robbers’ gang. The arrested persons have been identified as Muhammad Sarwar alias Saru and Hassan.

Police also recovered Rs0.4 million cash, gold ornaments, laptop, valuables and illegal weapons from their custody.

They have confessed of committing crime in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, Investigations Police Mustafa Town arrested two suspected thieves. The arrested suspects have been identified as Arshad Yaqub and Khalid Maseeh. Police also recovered cash, two motorbikes, four mobile phones and other valuables from their custody. They have confessed of committing crime.