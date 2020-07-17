PML-N MPA demands CM’s resignation

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA Thursday demanded resignation from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for “his failure to provide any relief to the masses.”

During a Punjab Assembly session, PML-N MPA Saba Sadiq voiced concern over the rising prices of commodities. She said the price hike had made the life of the common man miserable. She said the prices of flour, sugar and cooking oil had increased in recent days. The Punjab Assembly held debate on price hike in which the opposition grilled the government and the government had not taken any measures for relief of the people. During the question-hour session held earlier, Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Hamayun admitted that posts of teachers were lying vacant in public sector colleges. While responding to a question of MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain, Raja Yasir said the vacant seats could not be filled due to unavailability of funds.