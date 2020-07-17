SSGC team catches another gas thief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Intensifying its operation, an SS&CGTO team of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) conducted a raid on a net café in Shershah Colony, and arrested the owner, Qaim Khan, who was stealing gas directly from the utility’s supply line.
According to a press release issued by the company on Thursday, the owner of the private net café was using gas load of approximately 250 CFT/HR at high pressure. All equipment being used for stealing gas, including a generator and pipes, was seized. An FIR has been registered.
CGTO chief Brig (retd) Muhammad Abuzar said the SSGC was a national organisation and natural gas was a national asset; therefore, no one would be allowed to steal gas.