SSGC team catches another gas thief

Intensifying its operation, an SS&CGTO team of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) conducted a raid on a net café in Shershah Colony, and arrested the owner, Qaim Khan, who was stealing gas directly from the utility’s supply line.

According to a press release issued by the company on Thursday, the owner of the private net café was using gas load of approximately 250 CFT/HR at high pressure. All equipment being used for stealing gas, including a generator and pipes, was seized. An FIR has been registered.

CGTO chief Brig (retd) Muhammad Abuzar said the SSGC was a national organisation and natural gas was a national asset; therefore, no one would be allowed to steal gas.