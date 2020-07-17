Woman killed, three injured in separate accidents

A woman was killed while three others were injured in separate road accidents on Thursday. A woman lost her life in a traffic accident near Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi. She was crossing the road when a speedy dumper hit and injured her. Rescuers reached transported the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. She was identified as 35-year-old Zeba, wife of Javed. Following the accident, a large number of people gathered at the scene and attacked the dumper driver with pelting stones and also damaged the dumper.

A heavy contingent of police reached the scene and took the driver’s custody and shifted him to the police station. Separately, three brothers were injured after a Suzuki pickup overturned on Rashid Minhas Road. The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police said the accident took place when the victims were going to the cattle market on Super Highway. They were identified as 26-year-old Aqeel, Sharjeel, 22, and Adeel, 24. The accident also caused traffic jam.

Man dies

A 45-year-old man, Sher, son of Ali Haider, lost his life after he fell from the balcony of his house in PIB Colony police remits. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy.