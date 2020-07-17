Family planning, reproductive health services to be granted status of essential services: CM Murad Ali Shah

The Sindh government has decided to accord the status of essential services to the family planning and reproductive health services through legal cover. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated this on Thursday as he presided over a meeting of the Sindh Task Force on Population at the CM House.

“Family planning and reproductive health are the most important sectors and they must have the status of essential services so that people providing these facilities could continue their services unhindered even on odd days. Sindh Health & Population Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has been requested to prepare a legal framework for this purpose,” he said.

The CM directed the health minister to write a letter to the federal government to convene a meeting of the federal task force on population to take initiatives as per the decisions of the Council of Common Interests. He added that the Sindh government would activate the lady health workers programme to implement family planning and reproductive health as was initiated by former prime minister Benazir Bhutto during her second tenure.

Shah directed the population welfare department to start family planning in slum areas of the major cities so that the population growth rate could be controlled there. “We are giving priority to education so that sustainable behavioural change could be ensured in terms of population control,” he said and urged the population welfare department to achieve the target of reducing the population growth rate from 2.4 per cent to 2 per cent during the next 10 years.

Dr Azra told the meeting that all the vertical programmes, including lady health workers, had been integrated into the health system by transferring them to the regular budget and placing them under the director general and district health officers. She added that the government had contracted partners to provide telehealth services to women and girls in communities.

The health minister said that family planning services had been affected by 50 per cent due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She added that as per the guidelines, all reproductive health services and family welfare centres located in health facilities had been directed to remain open and provide services with safety measures.

Legislation

The Sindh government has already introduced the Reproductive Health Rights (RHR) Act. The rules of the RHR Act have been finalised and sent to the law department for vetting. Once the rules are approved, the act will be implemented.

Meanwhile, the draft marital counseling bill is being vetted by the law department. After its vetting, it would be placed before the provincial cabinet for approval. The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and Shehla Raza, Adviser to the CM Aijaz Shah Shirazi, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro, health secretary, Population Welfare Department Focal Person Dr Talib Lashari, PPHI CEO Abdul Wahab Soomro, SZABIST President Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Country Director Population Council Dr Zeba Sathar, Malir University VC Dr Mehtab S Karim, Representative of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Dr Yasmeen Qazi, Country Representative of UNFPA Lina Musa and others.