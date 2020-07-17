Sindh issues SOPs for cattle markets, animal sacrifice over Eid

The home department has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the cattle market in Sindh. The notification issued on Thursday said it was a religious obligation to sacrifice animals over Eid-ul-Azha, however, “the related activities need to be streamlined and managed for preventing the spread of COVID-19”.

The notification said the animal sacrifice through reputable organisations should be encouraged. “Reputed and registered companies/firms may be utilised for the purpose. Reputed and registered madaris or welfare organisations like Saylani, Edhi, Al-Khidmat, Chippa, JDC may be utilised.”

Further, it said trained butchers who were screened negative for COVID-19 should be deputed for the purpose. “The sale of animals via video link can be utilised by these organisations and sellers. All these organisations would keep and place their animals and Qurbani arrangements outside the cities/congested areas.”

Cattle markets

Only the recognised and permitted cattle markets would be allowed through specific order by the commissioner on the recommendation of the deputy commissioner, the notification said. “Permission will be conditional to the following of all SOPs related to COVID-19 prevention and permission would stand revoked on failure to comply with these directions. In addition to the revoking of permission, any action under relevant laws could be taken against the violators, including the license/permission holder, management, seller/buyer at such place.”

It said no selling of sacrificial or other animals was allowed at any place other than the designated ones. “Strict action is warranted against sellers at roadsides, under overhead bridges, residential areas and city areas etc.”

It said a limited number of well-managed cattle markets were allowed for better and effective monitoring. “Any new cattle market should only be allowed after all steps as per these directions and SOPs were ensured. At least one model mandi be established at each district/tehsil according to the directions at the earliest which could be followed by others.”

Layout

It said the layout of the cattle markets should ensure organised and managed flow of persons, vehicles and animals to guarantee safe distancing.

“There should be specified entry and exit points properly manned by security/administration to ensure entry under SOPs as well as the movement/flow of persons in an organised manner inside a cattle market’s premises. The layout could be in a U-shape form with entry at one end of the Us, the flow of buyers along with the U and the exit at the other end of the Us.” It said the buyers would be moving along the U itself. “The distances would he according to the size of the market so that a safe distance of over three feet (ideally six feet) is maintained between visitors/buyers and other persons all the time.”

It said dedicated staff should be deputed for ensuring the flow of public, sellers, animals as well as vehicles and parking with proper guidance and markings. “There shall be a district management representative and a representative from police at the cattle market all the time and round the clock to oversee and report to the district administration. CCTV camera at entry/exit points, as well as inside mandi in addition to those at other places, maybe installed along with display at management desk where district administration representative will sit. The recording of the same may be ensured for use later.”

It said the place for veterinary staff shall be specially earmarked for checking and ensuring animal-related diseases, especially those that spread from animal to humans like Congo virus. “Place for doctors and medical staff with first aid treatment shall be ensured at the site of the cattle market. This place would also be utilised for the medical team to take COVID-19 samples if indicated/suspected in any management, worker, seller or buyer. There should also be a waiting area as well as a place for those who are suspected of COVID-19 on screening/symptoms who should undergo coronavirus testing.”

Entry

Wearing of face mask is mandatory for entry into the cattle markets, according to the notification. “No person should be allowed entry inside who is not wearing a face mask. No unnecessary/extra persons coming in groups for purchasing one animal. All those suffering from flu or flu-like symptoms, such as fever, dry cough and body aches, must not visit and must seek medical advice. Children under 15 and persons over the age of 55 years as well as those with comorbidities, such as blood pressure, sugar, kidney or other chronic illnesses, must not visit.” It said it was the responsibility of the mandi management to report for action against persons not following SOPs and not following the advice of the management.

Management

It said the cattle market’s management should give a display at a prominent place at the entrance that all COVID-19 related SOPs were in place and being ensured. It asked the administration to ensure proper layout following the directions. “The workers and staff should be properly briefed on COVID-19 and the spread of disease and the required precautions against the disease as well as symptoms of the disease.”

It said the workers, sellers and staffers who had COVID-19 like symptoms should be prevented from coming to the cattle market. “The practice of handshake and greetings by physical contact in any manner should be actively discouraged among worker/staff. Thermal guns are to be provided and used at the entrance to screen the entrants. Maintain register to enter particulars of those screened as suspected positive for COVID-19 for further follow up by medical teams. Not allow persons with high temperature or flu-like symptoms and cough or person not wearing a mask.”

It said trained medical staff and doctors for screening must be deployed at the site. “Ensure that only minimal essential staff and seller is present inside the mandi/market. No employee or worker or seller over the age of 55 is called for work/allowed. Floor markings and dedicated staff to ensure proper queuing of customers/workers/labourers is required to ensure proper queuing with the distance between the persons. All the waste from any process is to be properly disposed of and in no case, it should be thrown out in open. Report to the district administration and LEAs if any person violating SOPs.” It said it should be the responsibility of the cattle market manager and the contractor to ensure compliance of directions, as well as other applicable directions issued by the government from time to time.

Congo virus

Special arrangements by the livestock department for deputing staff for checking against Congo and relevant animal diseases is required, it said. “Wear light coloured clothes, shoes/socks, check yourself if any ticks (that carry the virus), check animal at the time of buying and also later at home to see there are no ticks, during Qurbani cover nose and mouth so that blood splashed does not enter, after Qurbani keep the hide/skin of animal away from meat and meat cutting site, keep hands clean while handling meat and don't touch face without washing hands.” It added: “Any order/direction/notice is to be issued by fully taking on board the respective law enforcing agencies/police to ensure proper implementation mechanism. A team of officers/inspectors of district administration, the local government department duly authorised by the deputy commissioners or secretaries concerned may check the place at any time for compliance of the directions and SOPs issued by government.”

It said the deputy commissioner, the assistant commissioner, the local government officer concerned as well as personnel of the law enforcement agencies “not below the rank of inspector police (or of equivalent rank for other law enforcement agencies) are empowered” to take any legal action on any act in contravention of “this order or directions/notices. Further legal action can also be taken under relevant applicable laws.