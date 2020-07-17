Muggers injure teenage security guard, two others

Three people were injured in separate incidents of firing in different parts of Karachi on Thursday. Police said that all the victims were shot at when they showed reluctance in complying with the demands of their muggers.

Police said that 40-year-old Munawar Nazeer was injured in Orangi Town’s Toori Bangash Colony, adding that the man was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Officials said Nazeer was shot at when he failed to comply with his muggers’ demands.

Police said that another man was injured in Gulistan-e-Jauhar when he failed to comply with his muggers’ demands. Officials said the victim was identified as 35-year-old Rasheed Karim Bakhsh, adding that he was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said that a security guard was also injured on the Jamali flyover in Sohrab Goth when he failed to comply with his muggers’ demands. Officials said the man was identified as 18-year-old Sangeen Khan.