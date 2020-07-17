Passenger held at airport for bid to smuggle Rs6.87 million goods

The Model Customs Collectorate has foiled an attempt to smuggle goods worth Rs6,876,260 at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

SM Irfan Ali of the Customs said on Thursday that the Customs officials’ deputed at the arrival hall of the Jinnah International Airport intercepted a passenger on suspicion who was about to exit the airport without the scanning of his luggage.

The passenger, Shahab Hussain, had arrived from the US via Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways flight 221. The Customs officials questioned the passenger about the presence of any dutiable items in his luggage, but he replied in the negative.

The officials were dissatisfied with the response of the passenger, and they did a scanning of his luggage, which led to the discovery of cellular phone sets and cosmetics in it. The luggage of the passenger comprising three suitcases and a shoulder bag was opened at the examinations counter of the Customs in his presence.

Upon examination, 45 cellular phone sets worth Rs2.1 million, cosmetics items having an estimated value Rs10,855, and food stuff of Rs33,400 were found in the luggage. Afterwards, thorough searching of the passenger was carried out, and from different pockets of his clothes gold ornaments weighing 295 grams and valued at Rs2,494,600, as well as $13,410, were found on him.

The total value of the currency and ornaments is estimated to be Rs6,876,260. A case was registered against the passenger under the Customs law before his arrest. An investigation is continuing after the grant of his remand by a relevant court.