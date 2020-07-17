Madrasa exams end, new academic year to start after Eidul Azha

The annual examinations of madrasas associated with the Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan, one of the largest boards of Islamic seminaries across the country, came to an end on Thursday.

Around 400,000 students -- both boys and girls -- took part in the examinations across the country, according to Maulana Talha Rehmani, spokesperson for the madrasa board. The exams had started on July 11.

Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, vice chancellor of the NED University of Engineering & Technology, District Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Sindh Assembly member Bilal Ghaffar and other notables from the city visited the examination centres set up at various seminaries in Karachi. On the occasion, board officials and prominent religious scholars, including Maulana Imdadullah Yousfazai, Maulana Dr Adil Khan and Maulana Talha Rehmani, were also present.

“During the annual examinations, almost all seminaries strictly followed the SOPs announced by the World Health Organisation and the federal and provincial governments,” said Rehmani. He said the results would be announced in a month and the next academic year would be started stage-wise after the Eid.