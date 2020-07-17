Meezan, Sehat Kahani join hands

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has partnered with Sehat Kahani – an e-health services provider offering healthcare through telemedicine solutions to extend medical benefits to its employees and their families, a statement said on Thursday.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two parties at Meezan House, Karachi.

Under the agreement, Meezan Bank’s employees - both permanent and contractual, will be able to access online consultations with accredited doctors, not only for themselves, but also for their dependents, including spouse, children and parents, it added.

With a pool of over 1,500 doctors, making it the largest telemedicine doctors’ pool in Pakistan, Sehat Kahani will assist Meezan Bank’s employees in seeking timely medical help without the added stress of physical travel amid the growing needs for social distancing during this pandemic.