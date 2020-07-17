Gold prices up Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs50/tola on Thursday to another record high of Rs109,350/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs43 to Rs93,750. In the international market; however, bullion rates decreased $2/ounce to $1,806/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.