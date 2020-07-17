Poor bearing brunt of economic instability

LAHORE: The misery written on Raheem’s face is visible after selling his 90s Suzuki FX. He needed money, but now lacks the courage to face his 10 years old son, who would not understand and be devastated.

Three years back he was able to buy a battered small car for his family particularly his son who was seven years old at that time. He used to commute to office on his bike and used the small car for outings with the family. He lived a better life; almost a shade above other inhabitants in the neighbourhood.

Last year he graduated to a mid-level worker at a textile mill where he had been working for 15 years.

Eight months back he lost his job, as the mill folded up for good.

He had been jobless since then. He was managing the family needs from his savings which had now exhausted.

In order to pull on he had to part with the small car and he did. But he knew the emotional value of this car in the eyes of his son.

Most poor in Pakistan do not have any backup resources to fall back on in times of need; but those poor who managed to build up assets during better growth years are forced to liquidate them at dirt cheap rate as they struggle to feed their families.

A recent Gallop survey revealed that more than half a million families in recent months have been forced to dispose of household items to survive.

They accumulated these assets like sofa set, chairs, beds, television sets, bicycles or bikes after years of hard work.

Since these families were living in poverty and never tasted the luxury of enjoying even small household items, each new addition like fridge, microwave oven is treated as a big occasion in these families. When a bike is purchased every family member wants to enjoy the ride.

They protect the upholstery of sofa sets by placing an old bed sheet over it to protect its shine. The electronic gadgets are regularly cleaned. Children are reprimanded when they jump on sofas or bed.

In short, these small assets are revered by the family as they were accumulated after years of saving and hard work. These families had tasted the hardships as poor and have gradually wriggled out of that misery.

For a rich family, the loss of a brand new car in an accident is tolerable (provided there is no loss of life).

They can buy even better variants the next day. But for a poor family disposing of small assets is intolerable.

When hard times come, they first start with whatever jewellery they had and then start selling the electronic gadgets one by one. For some television is more important while for the others the fridge should be retained for as long as possible.

In torrid economic times, they do not even get the actual market value of their assets. However, the hunger of the family cannot wait for better times.

They have to sell the household items at whatever the price they get. It pains the entire family to part with the asset that they all wanted to retain.

Some of these families went through similar circumstances during the past economic crisis, but the duration of that crisis was short-lived. And no crisis was as severe as the current one. In the previous crises they received relatively fair prices for any assets they sold.

Moreover, at least one of the family members managed to find a job that enabled the family to manage food. This time around, the crisis has accelerated with every passing month in the last 23 months.

There are no jobs and there is no hope of landing a job soon. Food rates are increasing and there is no chance of these rates going down in even mid-term. The utility rates are increasing. Transport is now more expensive than ever.

The state is doing things like doling out money quarterly (barely enough for one month) but not making genuine efforts to improve the economy to create new jobs. This is perhaps the only government in the last 73 years where there has been job destruction instead of job creation.

The unemployment rate has jumped past 8.5 percent. Two years back it was 5.8 percent when this government assumed power. This means that an additional 1.80 million workers have lost their job in two years from our workforce strength of 67 million.