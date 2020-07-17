close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

Forex reserves rise to $18.952bln

Business

Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $18.952 billion during the week ended July 10 from $18.790 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $13 million to $12.054 billion. The SBP’s reserves stood at $12.041 billion in the previous week.

Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks increased to $6.897 billion from $6.748 billion.

