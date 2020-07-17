Rupee ends weaker

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The rupee fell on Thursday, amid higher dollar demand from importers, and dealers said the local unit is likely to remain under pressure because of import payments.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 166.99/dollar, 0.19 percent weaker from Wednesday’s closing of 166.67.

In the open market too, the local unit ended lower at 167.20 against the greenback. It had settled at 167.05 in the previous session.

“There were import payments, which pulled the rupee lower,” a currency dealer said.

“We also saw movement in one month forward rates that means the dollar demand would increase in the next month,” the dealer added.

Fitch Solutions expects the local unit to continue to trade weaker, forecasting the rupee to average Rs163 against the dollar in 2020.

“Over the long-term, we forecast the Pakistani rupee to average weaker at Rs171.15/USD in 2021 due to higher structural inflation vis-à-vis the US,” it said in the latest currency roundup report.”

The rupee weakened around 7.1 percent against the US dollar year-to-date. Concerns over the country’s debt sustainability caused the rupee underperform, according to the Fitch.