Tax collection from non-cash banking transactions falls 35pc

KARACHI: The collection of withholding tax on non-cash transactions has fallen by 35 percent during fiscal year 2019/2020 due to improved compliance in income tax return filing, sources said on Thursday.

According to data of Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi, the withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions fell to Rs7.51 billion during 2019/2020 as compared with Rs11.47 billion in the preceding fiscal year.

Decline in collection under this head has been attributed to higher number of return filing for tax year 2018 and 2019.

The withholding tax on non-cash transactions is applicable at 0.6 percent only on those persons, who do not appear on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

As per latest ATL for tax year 2018, the number of income tax return filers increased to record 2.9 million. Similarly, the number of return filers for tax year 2019 increased to 2.7 million.

The ATL for tax year will remain applicable till February 28, 2021 so number of return filers may further increase for the year.

The government introduced the withholding tax provision through Finance Act 2015 and a new Section 236P was inserted to Income Tax Ordinance 2001. Under this provision 0.6 percent withholding tax was imposed only on non-filers of income tax returns on aggregate transactions of Rs50,000 per day.

The provision was aimed at increasing burden on persons not filing income tax returns.

The government faced opposition from various quarters after the introduction of Section 236P. Therefore, the government reduced the tax rate to 0.3 percent in the same fiscal year of its launch. The reduced rate increased to 0.4 percent in March 2017 and finally this rate was made part of the statute through Finance Act 2018.

The present government through Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Act 2018 in October 2018 restored the tax rate to 0.6 percent in order to make transactions costlier for non-compliant taxpayers.

Through Finance Act 2019 a new Tenth Schedule was introduced to the Ordinance, under which withholding tax would be collected form persons not appearing on the ATL.

Previously, the income tax return filing was mandatory for appearing on the ATL. But in the latest arrangement a person will only appear on the ATL if he files annual return by due date.

The sources said that the collection under this head during fiscal year 2020-2021 would decline due to various measures taken by the government to encourage people to comply with filing tax return on taxable income.