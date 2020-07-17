Stocks end higher as construction strength leads to fresh buying

The capital market gained almost one percent on Thursday with trading activity mostly glued to cement, steel and other allied sectors on government move to resume construction of Diamer Basha dam, as well as on central bank guidelines for home loans, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Bullish activity was witnessed at PSX amid speculations in the earnings season and higher global crude oil prices.” Investors weighed Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approvals over offshore rupee linked bonds to ease circular debt and prime minister’s housing initiatives for five percent bank lending portfolio allocation in FY20, which invited institutional support in cement, steel and banking scrips.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) affirmations over deliberations on government privatisation of state-owned entities, and $2.46 billion record remittances in June 2020 played a catalytic role in the bullish close, Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.88 percent or 322.41 points to close at 37,001.44 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 1.03 percent or 163.07 points to end at 16,056.52 points level.

Of 385 active scrips, 231 moved up, 142 retreated, and 12 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 402.589 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 328.394 million shares in the previous session. Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital, said, “The market maintained its bull run and touched 37,000 level after three months with healthy volumes.”

Furthermore, SBP’s directive to banks for increasing loans to construction sector resulted in positive sentiments for cements, steels and banks as it could result in increased demand for construction-related sectors and higher NIMs for banks, where banks were already trading at attractive valuations, Farooq added.

Zia Shafi, Senior Investment Advisor at Intermarket Securities said, “Before Eid we might see some downward correction owing to rollover week. The stance should be mostly on trading, buy on dips and avoid long-term investment plan.”

Umair Naseer from BMA Capital Management said, “Positive vibes in the market continued as further reduction in cut-off yields in T-Bill auction coupled with SBP’s mandatory requirement to lend to housing sector for the banking sector (five percent of the private sector credit) generated interest.”

Moreover, Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) informed PSX about the discovery of hydrocarbons in exploratory well Mamikhel South-01. As a result of drill stem test, the well tested 3,240 barrels per day of oil, and 16.12mmscf of gas per day. OGDC has a working interest of 28 percent in the field and could have an EPS impact of Rs0.30/share. Available of cheap financing for construction and auto sector could keep cement, steel and automobile sectors in limelight going forward, Naseer added.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, gaining Rs175.00 to close at Rs9,575.00/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs100.00 to finish at Rs6,900.00/share, while Colgate Palmolive, down Rs101.44 to close at Rs2,188.36/share, and Indus Dyeing, losing Rs44.32 to close at Rs548.00/share, were the main losers.

JS Bank Limited posted the highest volumes with 31.676 million shares, but gained Rs0.7 to end at Rs6.18/share.

TPL Corporation Limited turnover was the lowest with 14.377 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Re0.73 to end at Rs6.50/share.