Kashif cleared to join Pak team after negative Covid test

LAHORE: Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the national team after his second test for coronavirus was negative.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday requested an update from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding spinner Kashif Bhatti.

Bhatti, along with Imran Khan Sr, Haider Ali and masseur Malang Ali, went to England on June 8.

A spokesman for the England and Wales Cricket Board said a Pakistani player had been allowed to join the squad after completing a period of self-isolation as a precaution.

The spokesman said that the player’s second test has now come negative. The player is no longer a threat to other members of the squad.

PCB officials say the ECB has jurisdiction over all arrangements for England’s bio-secure environment in accordance with the series protocol.

The PCB said that fast bowler Harris Rauf is feeling better than before. Haris has tested negative in one test and will be eligible to go to England if the other test is negative, too. Harris Rauf is currently on the watch of the PCB medical panel in a hotel in Lahore.

“Harris will be eligible to depart for England after testing negative for second time,” said the PCB.