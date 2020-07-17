Rohail says he is learning from top players

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir says that he is benefiting from the presence of world-renowned players in the dressing room.
Rohail, who has been included in the potential squad of the Pakistan Test cricket team due to his excellent performance in U-19 and domestic cricket, said he was fortunate to join the Pakistan team from under-19 level.
He said he was anxious about how the senior players in the squad would treat a junior cricketer, but the manner in which the senior players greeted him on joining the squad boosted his confidence.
Rohail said that Sohail Khan, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan do a lot of work in the team. Imad Wasim, Babar Azam and Shan Masood are also in the forefront in encouraging, he said.