Spending more time together is helpful: Asad Shafiq

LAHORE: National Test cricketer Asad Shafiq says that due to the bio-secure environment, the cricketers in the national squad are getting the opportunity to spend most of their time together, which is increasing the friendship between the boys.

In a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, Asad Shafiq said that before this, boys used to spend more time alone or a couple of times together after net practice on tours, such as shopping or walking. But now in the current situation, national cricketers sit together for tea or lunch at least three times a day, where in addition to cricket, there is a discussion on normal life, which is beneficial in team bonding.

He said that all the players had been missing cricket. In the first two to three days of their arrival in England, the net practice was difficult but then the rhythm of all the players started getting better.

Asad said that Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Shan Masood are batting well in the nets as the two-day practice matches have given a lot of confidence to the players.

He said that Younis Khan has directed all the batsmen to come together after the intra-squad practice match to overcome the shortcomings and gave an opportunity to the players who showed better and worse performance in the match to express their views.