Six more Pakistanis in run for Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Six top Pakistani athletes are in the run for places in the Tokyo Olympics besides the five that have already grabbed seats in the mega event as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled fresh qualification roadmap.

A total of 57 percent of all the qualification places had been confirmed by the time the Olympic Games 2020 were postponed. In order to adapt the qualification systems for the remaining places to the new timing of the Games, the rest of the places have been updated by the IOC.

Six more Pakistanis are in the run for a place in Olympics as a qualifier from continental quota or from invitational place.

These are Shah Hussain Shah (judo), Saadi Ghulam Abbas (karate), Talha Talib (weightlifting), Haroon Khan and Aneila Ayesha Afsat (taekwondo) and Asad Aziz Jooma (gymnastics).

Five athletes who have already made it to the Olympics are Arshad Nadeem (athletics), Khalil Akhtar, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Gulfam Joseph (shooters) and Usman Khan (equestrian).

The IOC has finalised the roadmap for Olympic qualification in consultation with all the national Olympic committees.

The updates of qualifying round included a number of changes, such as an extended qualification period and new deadlines:

* A new qualification deadline of June 29, 2021, based on the Olympic Games starting on July 23 (day of the opening ceremony);

* The potential extension of sport-specific qualification periods if such an extension respects the qualification period deadline of June 29, 2021;

* The revised final entries deadline of July 5, 2021;

* If a qualification system specified age eligibility criteria, the criteria should be extended to cover the new dates, allowing athletes who were eligible in July 2020 to remain eligible in 2021. All eligibility and age criteria would be at the discretion of the respective IFs.

Based on these revised qualification system principles, the IOC Sports Department worked in close collaboration with all the international sports federations (IFs) to determine if any revisions were necessary.