Rohail says he is learning from top players

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir says that he is benefiting from the presence of world-renowned players in the dressing room.

Rohail, who has been included in the potential squad of the Pakistan Test cricket team due to his excellent performance in U-19 and domestic cricket, said he was fortunate to join the Pakistan team from under-19 level.

He said he was anxious about how the senior players in the squad would treat a junior cricketer, but the manner in which the senior players greeted him on joining the squad boosted his confidence.

Rohail said that Sohail Khan, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan do a lot of work in the team. Imad Wasim, Babar Azam and Shan Masood are also in the forefront in encouraging, he said.