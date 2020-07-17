close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
AFP
July 17, 2020

Britain spurns Russia over vaccine

World

AFP
July 17, 2020

LONDON: Britain on Thursday risked worsening fraught diplomatic ties with Russia by accusing Moscow-linked hackers of targeting labs conducting coronavirus vaccine research. The government pointed the finger at the Kremlin after the country´s cyber-security agency said a hacking group called APT29 was "almost certainly" linked to Russian intelligence.

