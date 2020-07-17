tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FLORIDA: Scientists said on Thursday they had obtained the closest ever images taken of the Sun as part of a pan-European mission to study solar winds and flares that could have far-reaching impacts back on Earth.
The European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter blasted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral in February and completed its first fly by of our star last month, sending back unprecedented images of phenomena close to its surface.