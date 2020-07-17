Depp’s bodyguard admits giving wrong photo to court

Johnny Depp’s head of security admitted on Thursday he submitted the wrong photo to court to show how the Hollywood star’s ex-wife Amber Heard had abused her husband and not the other way around.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing the publisher and executive editor of Britain’s The Sun newspaper over a 2018 story calling him a "wife-beater" who had repeatedly attacked the 34-year-old model and actress.

Both sides are trying to cast the other as the villain in a rocky two-year marriage that ended in an ugly 2017 divorce and several expensive lawsuits. But eight days of hearings in London’s High Court have so far shown the couple fighting almost ceaselessly after extravagant parties filled with copious amounts of drugs. Depp’s chief bodyguard Sean Bett tried on Thursday to support the theory that Heard staged and recorded the fights to advance her career at her husband’s expense.

Heard "had sought to argue with (Depp) and had punched him, causing him to sustain visible injury," Bett said in his witness statement. The accompanying photo showed the 57-year-old actor sporting a red bruise under his left eye.

The alleged incident happened during Heard’s 30th birthday party in April 2016. But Bett admitted under cross-examination that the picture attached to his statement was actually sent to him by one of Depp’s lawyers.

Bett said he took a "very similar" photo of Depp with a bruise a year earlier. Bett added that he could not find the photo from the night in question because he has since lost his phone. The defence seized on this as proof that Depp’s witnesses were knowingly giving false evidence on his behalf.