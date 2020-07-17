Jordan dissolves Brotherhood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AMMAN: Jordan´s top court has dissolved the country´s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist movement, an official said on Thursday, citing the group´s failure to "rectify its legal status". "The Court of Cassation yesterday (Wednesday) issued a final verdict ruling that the Muslim Brotherhood group is dissolved... for failing to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law," the official said, requesting anonymity.