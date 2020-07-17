Fake coronavirus results in BD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: A Bangladesh hospital owner accused of issuing thousands of fake negative coronavirus test results to patients at his two clinics was arrested on Wednesday while trying to flee to India in a burqa, police said. The arrest marked the end of a nine-day manhunt for Mohammed Shahed over allegations of giving fake certificates to patients saying they were virus-free without even testing them.