Fri Jul 17, 2020
AFP
July 17, 2020

Fake coronavirus results in BD

AFP
July 17, 2020

DHAKA: A Bangladesh hospital owner accused of issuing thousands of fake negative coronavirus test results to patients at his two clinics was arrested on Wednesday while trying to flee to India in a burqa, police said. The arrest marked the end of a nine-day manhunt for Mohammed Shahed over allegations of giving fake certificates to patients saying they were virus-free without even testing them.

