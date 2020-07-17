Author tracks down Bond’s home

LONDON: British author William Boyd believes he has discovered the London home of James Bond, after researching the character’s creator Ian Fleming and his famous books for clues.

Fleming wrote a total of 14 Bond books, two of them short story collections, in the 1950s and ‘60s but never revealed exactly where the secret agent lived, other than noting it was in the Chelsea neighbourhood.

But after re-reading all 14 before penning his own Bond continuation novel "Solo" in 2013, Boyd said he suspects the spy lives at number 25, Wellington Square, in Chelsea. "That’s where James Bond’s flat was," the writer said in an essay published on Thursday in the Times Literary Supplement, detailing how he settled on the address.