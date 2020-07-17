Florida reports 156 virus deaths in a day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Florida, the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, reported a record 156 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday and nearly 14,000 new infections. The total number of virus cases in the "Sunshine State" has now surpassed 315,000 and there have been 4,782 deaths, according to Florida Department of Health figures.