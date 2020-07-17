close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
AFP
July 17, 2020

‘Social distancing on aircraft unrealistic’

World

July 17, 2020

DUBAI: Emirates airline said on Thursday it was unrealistic to establish social distancing on aircraft by leaving seats empty to curb the spread of coronavirus, as the cost would be too high to bear. The Middle East’s largest carrier, which operates a fleet of 270 wide-bodied aircraft, halted operations in late March as part of global shutdowns to help contain the virus.

