China to reopen cinemas next week

BEIJING: Most Chinese cinemas will be allowed to reopen next week with social distancing rules following months of coronavirus closures, authorities said on Thursday, as domestic infections remained at zero for 10 straight days. Movie theatres in "low-risk" areas of the country can resume operations on July 20, but must screen patrons for fevers and enforce mask-wearing, the China Film Administration said.

Cinemas are also required to sell tickets for no more than 30 percent of the available seats at each screening, and must keep groups of moviegoers at least one metre (about three feet) apart, the administration said. China on Thursday reported only one new virus case, imported from overseas, and most of the country is classified as "low risk" for virus outbreaks.