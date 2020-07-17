close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
AFP
July 17, 2020

Hamas bans Saudi-owned networks

World

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The Islamist group Hamas has blocked two Saudi-owned news networks, Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, from operating in the Gaza Strip over allegations of false reporting, multiple sources said on Thursday. Hamas’s interior ministry and Al-Arabiya both confirmed the ban, which was imposed over a report alleging that Hamas had arrested several of its members for collaborating with Israel.

