July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020

Unban the game

Newspost

 
July 17, 2020

It is a matter of great concern that after banning a video game PUBG, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received several requests to unban it. Not only is it a source of entertainment in these depressed circumstances but also a source of earning bread for many professional gamers. It is a wrong concept that it is responsible for the people's suicides. If we take a bird-eye view, there is ample stuff available on the internet which can make youngsters commit suicide, and can negatively influence their minds. Much content is sexual.

According to a report, the most watched stuff on Netflix is sexual. If the PTA started banning everything, there would be little quality content available for people. Banning PUBG is not a remedy to any problem. It is on parents and guardians to put a check on the activities of their children, and ensure that they are not getting addicted to any game.

Awais Gopang

Sukkur

