Online issues

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan announced makeshift online university classes. The HEC should have prepared the framework before starting such an exercise. Considering the importance of preparation, students must spend time reading before an examination to fare better; sports-persons must undergo training sessions before playing well; singers must practise singing to become melodious. However, the need for the training of both teachers and students remains missing across universities in Pakistan. Although the teachers in private universities seem to teach the course content with professional commitment, their lack of previous exposure appears glaring when trying to impart knowledge to students online, thus leaving students to suffer. However, the concern is comparatively massive in the public-sector universities with teachers not only lacking in the previous experience but also half-heartedly discharging their responsibilities.

The government’s initiative to embark on online varsity classes is akin to someone buying a new car without knowing how to drive it. Access to the internet is also an issue faced by students in many parts across the country. The students, needless to say, find it hard to understand the scientific, analytical and statistical subjects online. Not too many students have the luxury of separate rooms or a quiet space at their homes to appear online. Erratic electricity is one of the problems adding to the woes in scorching summer. The HEC must realize the ramifications being faced by university students. Instead of citing the examples from the developed countries, the government must come up with workable pragmatic solutions for Pakistan.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur