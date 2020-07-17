Teaching criteria

There has been outrage on social media that BEd should not be part of the eligibility criteria in the upcoming teaching jobs in Sindh. Many of the candidates claim that having sixteen years of education is enough to be eligible for this profession.The purpose of education in any discipline is to get mastery over the particular subject. BEd aims to hone teaching skills by instructing how to teach a learned subject as per requirement of teaching methodology. Knowing about the subject is not a big deal at all. Teaching the topic as per the given time-frame is a great challenge. This challenge may only be attained by doing a BEd degree.

BEd teaches candidates about time management, classroom management and discipline, making lesson plans, and creating a conducive environment for the pupils inside the classroom. If a teacher lacks such qualities, can they be a good mentor? The shortage of dedicated teachers in the education system in Pakistan is a major problem. This gap can be filled by recruiting professionally qualified teachers.

Faheem Hussain

Sukkur