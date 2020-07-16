Nishtar Medical University VC dies of COVID-19

MULTAN: Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha Wednesday died of COVID-19 at Multan Institute of Cardiology here.

MIC Executive Director Prof Dr Rana Altaf Hussain confirmed the death of Dr Pasha. He said a panel of consultants was present at the ICU and the doctors tried their best but Dr Pasha could not survive. Dr Pasha was admitted to MIC under the supervision of Prof Rana Altaf Hussein on July 8. He was put on a ventilator and Prof Dr Anjum Iqbal successfully started his ECMO.

His clinical condition was stable until Friday last.

Gases and other cardio respiratory parameters were improving and showing further positive trends until Monday last.

Prof Dr Pasha had been bleeding within his airways since Friday night last. This had resulted in deterioration in his lung functions. However, ECMO was supporting his lung functions adequately and all other parameters were generally stable on Saturday last.

His parameters were showing steady improvement despite the setback of bleeding 48 hours back on Sunday last when he was maintaining adequate levels of gases on ECMO and ventilator and rest of the vital functions were stable too. His sedation level started reducing from Sunday last and he promptly woke up and managed a brief communication spell with his wife.

He had developed left tension haemo-pneumothorax, which was managed by chest drain on Monday last. Unfortunately, he had developed a repeat episode of airway bleeding an hour back. However, the rest of his parameters remained stable, the expert panel was quite concerned about this sequence of adverse developments.

The consultants made every effort to manage this situation as best as possible, but he could not survive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled the passing away of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University and Nadeem Mumtaz.

In a tweet, he said, “my condolences & prayers go to the families of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University, & Nadeem Mumtaz - both of whom passed away as a result of COVID19. Nadeem Mumtaz and I were together in Aitchison for 9 years”.