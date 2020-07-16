FC man martyred in Swat attack

MINGORA: A Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier was martyred when suspected militants attacked a camp in Biyakand area in Matta tehsil of Swat district on Wednesday.

Police officials said that a soldier of FC, Kabir Khan, was performing duty in Biyakand area when all of a sudden unidentified suspected militants attacked the FC camp established in Government Primary School in Biyakand.

As a result, Kabir received multiple bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.

Soon after the incident, the police launched a search operation in the area but no arrest was made till filing of this report.

Later, the funeral prayer for the deceased was held at FC Camp in Kanju. FC Commandant, Swat, Hina Munawar, officials from Pak Army and others attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.