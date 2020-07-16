Opposition brands govt for not laying ordinances in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani asked the government in the Upper House on Wednesday if anybody was trying to avail the concession offered through an ordinance, for filing a review plea against the death sentence awarded to Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav by a military court, expiring in less than a week.

Rabbani raised this matter when a minister was about to lay before the House COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Ordinance after a delay of almost three months. The veteran lawmaker pointed out that the inordinate delay in laying the ordinance promulgated back on April 17, had not only affected the right of the House to move a resolution for its disapproval, but also amounted to breach of privilege.

He continued that likewise the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Review and Reconsideration Ordinance had been promulgated on May 20, but had not yet been laid before any House of the Parliament despite the fact that the Senate met from June 5 to 24 and the National Assembly from June 05-30.

Rabbani said the National Assembly and the Senate were again in session from July 08 and July 13 respectively, but regretted that it had not been laid before the parliament even now. He wanted the minister concerned to give an explanation over this delay.

Rabbani came hard on the government for announcing resumption of Afghan Transit Trade through Wagah on the Kashmir Martyrs Day. He also asked the foreign minister to brief the Senate on implications for the region in relation to Iran’s decision to drop India from Chabahar port rail project and Tehran’s new strategic alliance with Beijing.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan claimed that the government was acting in accordance with the Constitution in laying ordinances.

While the minister did not mention the ICJ Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, he said the COVID-19 Ordinance was meant to avert threat of hoarding during the pandemic. He insisted that there should be a consensus between the government and the opposition over public interest legislation.

Chairing the session, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said nobody would object if it was a good ordinance, but said there should be no unnecessary delay in laying them before the House.

The PPP parliamentary leader in the House Sherry Rehman announced that she would submit a resolution to disapprove the COVID-19 Ordinance, lamenting that the rules were being flouted for two years.

Sherry Rehman contended that she had submitted a similar resolution to disapprove another resolution last month, but it was yet to come on the orders of the day. She added that under the rules, a three-day notice was required to move a resolution to disapprove an ordinance.

Afterwards, while taking part in discussion on the presidential address to the joint sitting of the Parliament in September last year, she emphasised that Kashmir issue had become more important than ever especially now when Modi’s Nazi-style government was inflicting new atrocities against the Kashmiris after August 05, 2019.

“But it is shocking that Pakistan did not oppose India’s non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council? Pakistan should have started lobbying a year ago. Even then we were all discussing what all we could do to help Kashmir and warned the federal government that this is the time to change our policy but no heed was paid to us. The government should have taken a stand for Kashmir by opposing India’s seat,” she said.

On the new domicile rule in India, Sherry said that under the Nazi government of Modi, the new domicile law allows Indian citizens who have lived in Jammu and Kashmir for 15 years to claim a domicile certificate for residency benefits. Up to 25,000 people have been granted domicile certificates raising fears of the beginning of demographic change in Kashmir.

She asserted the federal government continuously blamed the previous governments for shortcomings, but what had they actually achieved in these two years and alleged it was the history’s most corrupt government.

Regarding the Naya Pakistan Housing, she said, “Rs30 billion subsidy has been given under this scam and big construction companies have been given amnesty. These are the kinds of tabdeelis (changes) the nation is witnessing. Without even any charges, Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is in detention for more than 125 days. There is no press freedom because of this government’s draconian censorship policies. They are giving their cronies amnesty while muzzling democratic voices,” she said.

Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back down from his goal under any circumstances and bring the mafias to an end. “We have taken balanced measures during the corona pandemic which has yielded positive results,” he said.

He said that the welfare of low-income workers and backward classes was the top priority of the government.

“Economic stability is a big challenge after coming to power. I am not talking about Uzair Baloch, extortion and JIT. Due to government measures, tax and non-tax revenues have increased, imports have been reduced, taxes have been reduced to promote local industry, austerity policy has been adopted, Prime Minister House expenses have been reduced, Prime Minister Imran Khan pays for his own house expenses, no camp office,” he said.

On a point of public importance, Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi said in the House that domiciles of over 28,000 government employees in Balochistan working in the federal government departments, had been found bogus, after re-verification of their domiciles was initiated in the wake of a letter written by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

He continued that this figure might run into lakhs, as the re-verification process was still underway in the province. On his request, the matter was referred to the House committee concerned, as he called for appointment of Balochistan’s genuine domicile holders in place of all the bogus domicile holders.