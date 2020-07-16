Shahbaz opposes ending of annual increments of govt employees

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif while opposing the ending of annual increments of government employees has demanded that the government reverse this cruel step.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot live with Rs 200,000 per month yet he expects government employees to survive with a few thousands. "This government is forcing the entire country to take to the streets against its unjust and oppressive actions. With every measure that has crushed the most vulnerable sections of the society, it has been proven beyond doubt that this IMF slave government is out to serve the interests of their masters, not the people of Pakistan.

He said those who said they would prefer committing suicide to going to the IMF have put an IMF noose around the nation's neck that is getting tighter and tighter with every passing day. He said the Imran-led government is a bad news not just for the government employees but for every section of the society. He pledged that the PML-N will not allow this to happen to the government employees and will stand with them for their rights against this brutal government.