‘Wrong impression about Covid-19 in minds of people’

Rawalpindi: A wrong impression about COVID-19 pandemic is fast gripping the minds of the people most of whom are now thinking that they are now quite safe against it on the basis of recent reports that showed tangible success in ongoing fight against this disease.

Dr. Asifa Khar said it would be potentially dangerous to think that ‘war is over’ against COVID-19 pandemic because it is still a potential threat that can affect hundreds of thousands of people in the coming weeks.

“If there are some reports that show success in efforts to control this disease it does not mean that we have won war against it. Initial success may encourage our efforts but we have to be cautious and careful if we want to control spread of this disease,” she said.

Arif Jalil, a visitor at the Bara Market, said the recent reports clearly give the impression that the intensity of the coronavirus has been reduced to a considerable level. “The number of coronavirus patients is reducing day by day and so is the death rate. We should be careful but I think the situation is quite better as compared to that in the recent weeks,” he said.

According to the data of the ministry of national health services, regulation and coordination, Pakistan has a capacity of conducting over 70,000 coronavirus tests per day but due to multiple reasons, it is only utilising only 42 percent of its capacity.

Naseer Ahmad, a social activist, said that the rush in markets and bazaars is increasing with each passing day as many think that pandemic may be heading towards its end, adding “With no accurate analysis about the reportedly low figures in Pakistan, precautionary measures and testing for Covid-19 cannot be eased.”