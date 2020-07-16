Ailing actress gets financial help

PESHAWAR: The Bacha Khan Trust on Wednesday handed a cheque for Rs100,000 to actress Sarwat Ali undergoing treatment at the Lady Reading Hospital here.

ANP cultural secretary visited the hospital and handed the cheque to the actress. A picture of Pashto and Hindko drama actress Sarwat Ali undergoing treatment at the hospital had gone viral on the social media. The social media users claimed that the actress needed financial support for her treatment.

Meanwhile, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan criticized the provincial government for not allocating funds for the welfare of people affiliated with the entertainment industry and promotion of culture.

The ANP leader said that his party would continue support to the people in the cultural industry. He asked the government to announce special package for these people as the province had no cultural activities that had affected these people.