BoK committed to supporting business community

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) conducted an awareness session here to brief the participants about the salient features of the Rozgar Refinance Scheme of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP has initiated several schemes to support employment and prevent layoff of workers due to Covid-19 pandemic. The BoK actively marketed the product to its existing and prospective customers by publishing regular advertisement through print media and electronic media.

The BoK conducted the awareness session at Head Office in Peshawar where various businessmen were invited. BoK Managing Director Ihsanullah Ihsan briefed the participants about salient features of this scheme

He said, “SBP Rozgar Refinance Scheme is a beacon of light for Businesses/SME’s who are at the forefront of the financial disruption caused due to the pandemic. “We understand that businesses are facing challenges due to the impact of Covid-19. In order to lower the impact, businesses need to benefit from this opportunity to help regain their lost ground and continue operations without laying off any manpower,” he added.

At the end of the session, Asif Naseem, Head Retail Banking and SBP focal person for this scheme addressed various queries raised by the participants about the scheme He reassured the participants that BoK was committed to supporting the business community in line with directives of the SBP. He added that all branches across Pakistan had been advised to facilitate the business community by availing Rozgar Refinance Scheme.