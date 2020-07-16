Ejaz Shah meets Punjab governor: No one will be able to escape accountability, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ejaz Shah has called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar while the governor said the commencement of construction work on Diamer Bhasha dam is a historic step of the government.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Ejaz Shah and the governor during the meeting discussed political and governmental issues and measures against coronavirus. Ch Sarwar said the rule of law is the first priority of the government.

No matter how strong one’s will is. He will not be able to escape accountability. No compromise will be made on the development and prosperity of the country. The opposition should also play its positive role in the parliament, the governor said. The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has been tackling these challenges.

We are working with welfare organisations in Punjab to provide full support to the poor families who have lost their jobs due to the Corona crisis. There is no doubt that the war against Corona is not a war of any one government or political party. We all have to work together to win the war against Corona.

People should ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs on Eid at all costs. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is moving forward successfully despite the most difficult conditions, he said and added that people have given us a mandate to govern for five years and the government will fulfill its constitutional term as per the people’s mandate and the country will be strengthened economically.