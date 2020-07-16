Paramedics accuse PTI govt of following anti-employees policies

MARDAN: The Joint Action Committee of All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation on Wednesday condemned the federal government for implementing the anti-employees agenda at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The condemnation came at a meeting held through a video link. Sharafatullah Yousafzai. Sirajuddin Burki, Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf, Malik Shah, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Malik Munir Ahmad, Fazlur Rahman Kakar and others participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the problems being faced by the paramedical staff. The participants in the meeting said that paramedics postponed their protest due to the Covid-19 so that the paramedical staff could serve the ailing people in these difficult circumstances.

They said that the health department employees perform duty with utmost honesty during the pandemic but the government took advantage of the national emergency and implemented anti-employees policies.

The meeting said that despite inflation the salaries were not increased and the government was considering reducing the retirement age. The participants said that when PTI leaders were in the opposition, they used to express sympathy with the employees but today when they were in power they are implementing the policies of the IMF.