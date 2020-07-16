Statement on religion: Reference sent to Speaker for Kh Asif’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Shuhda Foundation Islamabad has sent a reference to the Speaker of the National Assembly seeking disqualification of the PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif as member of the National Assembly.

The reference sent to the Speaker by post by spokesman of Shuhda Foundation refers to contents of speech of the PML-N leader in which he stated that no religions is superior to any other (Kisi Mazhab ko kisi Mazhab pey fouqiat hasil nai).

Through the reference, the foundation sought disqualification of Khawaja Asif as member of the National Assembly under Article 62 (1) (e) of the Constitution which says, “A person shall not be qualified to be elected, chosen as member of the Parliament unless he has adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings.” The petitioner of the reference alleged that the statement also amounted to insult of Islam.

Soon after giving statement in the National Assembly the other day during the ongoing session, Khawaja Asif clarified he was talking in context of equality of human rights.