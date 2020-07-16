Committee of Ministers on Census meets

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi chaired the second meeting of the Committee of Ministers on Census on Wednesday.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque also attended the meeting, says a press releae. The committee was formed by the federal cabinet to deliberate and prepare a report on the issues that emerged in Census 2017.

Statistics Division gave a detailed presentation on the execution and outcomes of census, also including the procedures through which this exercise was conducted.